Disney World Guest Dies After Riding It's a Small World

A Walt Disney World guest suffered a heart emergency while riding It's a Small World ... and they were later pronounced dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

The death happened in April but it's just coming to light now ... the latest theme park injury report update from the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says a 54-year-old man with a pre-existing condition experienced a cardiac emergency on the attraction back on April 24 ... and he was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The Mouse House doesn't like to call attention to these tragedies ... which is why it took almost three months for anyone to catch wind.

Four people died at Disney World in a one-month span late last year ... but none of those deaths appeared to be related to medical emergencies suffered in the middle of attractions.

Play video content Video: Disneyland Haunted Mansion Patient Wheeled Out Before Death Courtesy of Aaron Childs

We broke the story ... a Disneyland guest died in October after suffering a possible heart attack while riding Haunted Mansion.

Video showed her being rushed out of the attraction on a gurney. She later died at a local hospital.

Play video content Video: Shocking Video Shows Boy’s Fall at Disneyland Ride TMZ.com

The Disney World death news comes weeks after TMZ reported multiple instances of young guests getting out of their log on Disneyland's Tiana's Bayou Adventure ... including a 13-year-old falling down the 50-foot waterfall. The boy was taken to the hospital but did not suffer any injuries.