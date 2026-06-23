Boy Plunges 50 Feet at Disneyland's Tiana’s Bayou Adventure After Climbing Out Mid-Ride

Tiana's Bayou Adventure turned into a real-life splashdown for one teenage Disneyland visitor ... who ended up in the hospital after hopping out mid-ride and falling down the famous 50-foot waterfall.

A Disneyland source tells TMZ ... on Sunday, a 13-year-old guest exited the log ride just before the huge drop at the end of the attraction. The boy slid down the steep drop on his own ... and we're told as a precaution, he was transported to a local hospital, where he was evaluated and released.

The attraction is open and operating today.

One Reddit user claims they witnessed the incident firsthand, saying their log was passing by when they saw the boy take the plunge. They say the ride stopped for about 10 minutes before restarting as if nothing had happened.

The user claims when riders exited, several Disney security officers were waiting near a woman and two children who were apparently drenched from the ordeal.

California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health inspectors examined the ride afterward, and Tiana's Bayou Adventure was back up and running by Monday.