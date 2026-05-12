Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Take Kids to Disneyland With Grandma Doria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a family day at The Happiest Place on Earth ... taking their 2 kids to Disneyland with the Duchess' mom Doria Ragland in tow!

Check out the sweet family photos the actress-turned-royal posted on IG Monday -- Harry and Meghan hold hands with 7-year-old Prince Archie and 4-year-old Princess Lilibet as they explore the park in ... another pic shows Lilibet hugging Cinderella.

And Meghan was clearly happy to have her mom join along, sharing a snap of her embracing her mom, giving her a smooch on the head.

As you know, Meghan and Harry generally keep their kids out of the public eye ... but did share a glimpse of their lives while celebrating Archie's 7th birthday just a week ago by posting a snap of him as a baby cuddled up on Harry plus a picture of Lilibet and Archie walking in the wilderness together.

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Lilibet's 5th birthday is coming up in June.

The former "Suits" star also opened up about their day-to-day life chatting to People last year ... revealing what a lunch date looks like with Archie. She said ... "Archie and I like to go and have lunch, share a burger and a Caesar salad, and have an ice cream sundae with two cherries on top."