Disneyland Introduces 'Star Wars' Han Solo Character, Reactions Are Mixed

Disneyland Park is going all-in on 'Star Wars' nostalgia -- rolling out a live-action Han Solo character at Galaxy’s Edge ... and yeah, the internet’s already got jokes.

Never tell me the odds. Meet Han Solo, Captain of the Millennium Falcon, at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park starting April 29. pic.twitter.com/XQnKhckvVt @starwars

The park dropped a first look on X Wednesday -- showing the new meet-and-greet Han roaming around in that iconic vest, white shirt and brown pants before linking up with Chewbacca in front of the Millennium Falcon at the California theme park.

It’s meant to be a big nostalgia hit for fans ahead of the April 29 launch ... basically dropping guests straight into the movie, which featured Harrison Ford in the OG role.

But online? Fans are firing back faster than the Falcon -- some are calling him a "Temu Han," others are dragging the wig, and a few are labeling the whole thing cringe.