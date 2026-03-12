Disneyland 'Swatting' Hoax Draws Massive Police Response to Park

Play video content Onscene.TV

"The Happiest Place on Earth" was the scene of a scary incident Wednesday evening ... when a fleet of police vehicles rushed to Disneyland in Anaheim, California after receiving a flood of bogus calls claiming there was an active mass shooting at the theme park.

According to KTLA-TV, dozens of patrol cruisers descended on the grounds of the theme park ... only to determine the calls to be another instance of "swatting."

"Swatting" is the term commonly used to describe a criminal hoax in which callers report false emergencies that prompt a response from a police department's SWAT Teams.

Police reportedly cleared the scene out of an abundance of caution, but the park was not evacuated.

The alleged "swatting" comes just days after multiple Disneyland staffers were taken to a hospital following a hazardous materials incident. A Disneyland official told us building materials being used by a contractor produced a reaction backstage at the theme park, which sent at least 5 employees to the hospital, experiencing dizziness and shortness of breath.