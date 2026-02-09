Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker III Ride Tea Cups At Disney After Super Bowl Win

Play video content X/@ESPN

Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III must've kept their Super Bowl partying to a minimum ... 'cause they didn't hesitate to hop on a spinning tea cup ride at Disneyland on Monday ... and no chunks were blown!!

The Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl MVP arrived at Disneyland on Monday, fresh off defeating the Patriots, 29-13, in SB LX.

Out of all the rides at the massive theme park, Darnold and Walker III opted for a classic -- the Mad Tea Party -- and judging by the look on their faces, they were loving every spin.

They also made their way down Main Street in the championship parade.

They handled it well. Remember, the Seahawks, including head coach Mike Macdonald, partied hard after securing their second Super Bowl in franchise history ... starting with popping bottles and lighting cigars in the locker room at Levi's Stadium.

They also had an afterparty, which turned into a full-on concert with T-Pain, Ludacris and DJ Infamous at the team hotel.

We're told the artists played their classic songs, including 'Buy U a Drank.'