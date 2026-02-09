Joel McHale Says He Cried Like A Baby After Seahawks Won Super Bowl LX
Comedian Joel McHale couldn't fight back the tears after his beloved Seahawks won Super Bowl LX -- admitting to TMZ Sports that he cried like a baby and he's not even embarrassed about it!
We caught up with the former host of "The Soup" at the Seahawks official after-party in San Jose on Sunday night, hours after the Seahawks' 29-13 win over the New England Patriots.
"It is an unnatural feeling of joy that I was like 'oh I'm so happy, I started crying'," McHale said.
It wasn't just a few tears of joy ... McHale said he cried "so much" that he was weeping.
"It's very important. We played great, dominated, it was just -- I couldn't believe it was all happening," McHale said.
When it comes to the future of the 'Hawks ... McHale said this team is a dynasty in the making, praising coach Mike Macdonald, the Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, and Sam Darnold.
"To have two Super Bowls in the last 12 years is pretty insane."