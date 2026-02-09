Seattle Seahawks Rage After Super Bowl Win With T-Pain, Ludacris Concert

Play video content

The Seattle Seahawks didn't just hoist the Lombardi Trophy -- they capped their Super Bowl victory with a private T-Pain and Ludacris show.

TMZ Sports obtained exclusive footage of the newly crowned champs keeping the celebration rolling after their dominant 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX ... turning their after-party into a full-blown concert.

We're told T-Pain, Ludacris, and DJ Infamous performed for players, coaches, and fans staying at the team hotel -- delivering a high-energy set as Seattle soaked in its second title in franchise history.

"This is pretty cool, huh?" coach Mike Macdonald said to the crowd at one point. "This is for us -- this is for all the 12s, this is for all the Seahawks. Everybody in our organization, when we are aligned, that is a powerful thing."

"Watch out, NFL, now we're world champions!!!"

Macdonald wasn't just celebrating with his players ... he also sealed the championship moment with a kiss for his wife as the festivities kicked into full swing.

The musicians played the hits ... with Luda performing "Number One Spot," "Move B*tch" and "My Chick Bad" while T-Pain sang "Low" and "Buy U a Drank."

The concert came after an already wild locker room scene at Levi's Stadium ... where players were popping champagne, lighting cigars, and dancing around the Lombardi Trophy while celebrating the W. The team's official postgame bash featured hours of partying -- with players and staff soaking in the moment after a season that ended in championship glory.

Seattle locked up the title thanks to a dominant defensive showing and a huge performance from Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III ... sparking celebrations both inside the stadium and back home, where fans flooded the streets of Seattle to party.

But inside the team's private celebration, the victory party hit another level ... with the chart-topping hitmakers turning the champs’ night into a concert-style blowout.