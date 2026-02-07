Super Bowl LX Triggers Major Spike In Sex Trafficking, Prostitution Arrests

Anyone lucky enough to score a ticket to Super Bowl LV better not try their luck with sex workers while they're partying and having fun, because you'll probably get arrested!

That's right, fellas ... Josh Singleton, Commander of the Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force, tells TMZ ... his team of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers ain't messin' around when it comes to sex workers -- and if you get caught messin' around with them, you're gonna wind up in handcuffs!

Singleton gives everyone fair warning ... "Come have a good time at the Super Bowl. Don't engage in commercial sex because we're out in force and we're enforcing the laws!"

But a whole boatload of people have already gotten in trouble with the law. Singleton tells us during Super Bowl week he's seen an estimated 1.3 million visitors come to Northern California, where the Seattle Seahawks will battle the New England Patriots at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday.

Due to the large influx of football fans, Singleton says his officers have arrested a high number of sex traffickers and pimps, who force underage girls and young women into online sex work and street prostitution.

Singleton says these scumbags sometimes force their prey into having sex 15 times a day while pocketing most of the proceeds. Plus, it can get pretty pricey for the Johns ... Singleton says they can pay between $250 to $350 for a 30-minute sex session with a condom ... but because the rates are so competitive over Super Bowl week, the prices can drop to as low as $60 a pop.

And get this ... There's also been a major uptick in arrests of Johns this week because of undercover operations, Singleton says. The commander expects the number of busts to climb even higher over Super Bowl weekend.