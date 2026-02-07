Tinder Matches Increase in Bay Area During Super Bowl Week

The Super Bowl coming to town isn't just good for local businesses ... it's good for love, too -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned that Tinder has seen an increase in usage and matches in the Bay Area!!

We spoke with a Tinder spokesperson to get a sense of how their app has been holding up since the sports world descended on Santa Clara ... and some fans don't just have football to look forward to -- there are connections being made!!

According to the numbers, this week's matches are up 30-40% year over year, with swipe activity increasing by about 10% in the region.

The spokesperson added that daily matches are also up 30-40% year over year, noting that growth accelerated "in late 2025 and continuing into early 2026 as the city gears up for Super Bowl LX."

It's not surprising that an event like the Super Bowl brings a surge in people looking to mingle in the host city, since it's basically one big party leading up to the big game.

Just look at some of the names we've spoken with ... Travis Kelce, Eric Dickerson, Kurt Warner and a whole bunch more -- make sure to check out the site for more.

Play video content TMZSports.com