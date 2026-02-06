OnlyFans Model Forrest Smith Shoots Shot At Drake Maye, Forget Disney, Let's Party

If the Lombardi Trophy comes with a Hall Pass, we may have a beat on Drake Maye's post-Super Bowl plans ... 'cause an OnlyFans creator has invited the star QB to party in Miami!

Forrest Smith, a OF model who happens to be a big New England Patriots fan, posted video shading Maye's wife, while making the not-so-subtle offer.

"Okay, this might get me canceled, but I don't care. Did you guys see Drake Maye at the end of that AFC Championship [game]. He did not look happy," Smith said. "I don't know what's up with his wife. She kinda reminds me of a tradwife. She's like 23. He can do so much better than that."

"I know. I shouldn't say that."

Smith continued ... "I'm not doing anything after the Super Bowl, and if you win I think you could have a better time than going to Disney with your wife. Yeah, I'll be around."

Drake and his wife Ann just tied the knot in 2025, but have been together forever ... they started dating in middle school.

Maye was far less popular when they said their nuptials last year. In just his second season in the NFL, he became not just one of the most talked about quarterbacks, but also one of the best players, finishing second (behind Matt Stafford) in the MVP race, while leading the Pats to a Super Bowl appearance.

Forrest -- who has 335k followers on Instagram -- also sent a DM to the 23-year-old signal caller.

"Drake 👀," Smith wrote. "You didn't look too happy after that AFC win. You deserve to be celebrated! I'm excited to watch you crush it at the Super Bowl."

"Instead of Disney, why don't you come to Miami and hang with me? I have a fun party we can go to. Lmk what you think xo"

So far, Maye hasn't responded, but he hasn't left it on read, either ... as it appears he hasn't yet seen the direct message.