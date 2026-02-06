Druski, Tiffany Haddish Slammed for Butchering Names During NFL Honors

Druski and Tiffany Haddish had folks talking after the 15th annual NFL Honors Thursday night in San Francisco, but for the wrong reasons ... 'cause both had some brutal mispronunciations of Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Mike Vrabel -- with Druski even drawing the ire of one of JSN's teammates.

Druski -- alongside NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders -- was on stage to present the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award ... which Smith-Njigba ended up taking home.

The comedian was close on the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver's name on the first go-around ... but then tried again, which sparked some fierce backlash online for the way it came out.

One person who wasn't a fan of it was Uchenna Nwosu, a Seahawks linebacker and JSN's teammate, who wrote "Druski lame" on X after the moment.

Gee Scott Sr., the Seahawks' gameday host, took to X to say the NFL should "NEVER have Druski present an award ever again."

"That's that young man's name! YOU NEVER PLAY WITH SOMEONE'S NAME! Especially in a moment like that. Hey Druski, you got ya bread, but hope you learn from this."

Even the Seahawks PR team responded to it, writing that Sanders "drew the short straw getting stuck with Druski's big whiff tonight."

Hall of Famer Barry Sanders drew the short straw getting stuck with @druski’s big whiff tonight. Put some respect on @Seahawks WR @jaxon_smith1’s name. https://t.co/tCe2afCcv9 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) February 6, 2026 @seahawksPR

"Put some respect on. Put some respect on @Seahawks WR @jaxson_smith1’s name.

As for Haddish, her blunder was a little less controversial. While presenting the award for NFL Head Coach of the Year, which went to New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel, pronounced it VER-BEL instead of VRAY-BL.

