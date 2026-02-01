Druski Hits Lakers-Knicks At MSG w/ OnlyFans Star Sky Bri

Play video content

It could be LeBron James' last time playing at Madison Square Garden, but Druski stole some of the spotlight Sunday night ... pulling up to the World's Most Famous Arena with adult film star, Sky Bri!

TMZ Sports has video of the comedian and Bri arriving at the arena in Midtown Manhattan in a black SUV, before heading to their courtside seats -- right next to NYK superfan, Spike Lee -- for the sold-out NBA game.

The million-dollar, currently unanswered, question ... are they dating, or just friends?!

Druski was previously linked to rapper Rubi Rose, while Bri, Jake Paul and Adin Ross.

Tickets to the game were selling for exorbitant prices (upwards of $5k) -- not out of the ordinary for a Lakers vs. Knicks game -- but questions about LeBron's future added to the marquee value of the matchup.

James, 41, has recently talked about retirement ... acknowledging, in his 23rd season in the NBA, that the end is close.

Tonight's game is the last time the Lakers will travel to New York City to play the Knicks this season.