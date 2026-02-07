Rep. Tim Burchett Says the Only Bad Bunny He Knows Was His Horny Pet Rabbit

Play video content TMZ.com

Congressman Tim Burchett says he wouldn't know Bad Bunny if the rapper walked up to him and asked to borrow his cell phone ... and the only bad bunny he knows is his pet rabbit, who had sex on Christmas morning in front of his nephew.

We got the Republican representative from Tennessee at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., and our photog asked about the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer.

Instead of wading into the BB conversation -- which some folks are pissed the NFL went with him for the Big Game -- Burchett shares a funny story about his late pet rabbit, who was seriously horny.

Burchett says he had a Flemish Giant Rabbit named Floppy and one Christmas morning, a friend with another Flemish Giant Rabbit brought their pet, Caramel, over to breed ... the rabbits got locked in a cage together and started doing the deed.

As Burchett tells it, his nephew asked him what the rabbits were doing ... and he balked in on talking about the birds and the bees.

Sadly, Floppy had a heart attack a short while later ... though Burchett says the rabbit died doing what he loved.