Congressman Tim Burchett Says Special Prosecutor Is Needed for Epstein Files

Congressman Tim Burchett says he thinks the country needs a special prosecutor to step in and handle the Jeffrey Epstein files ... 'cause we need to balance public information with protecting victims.

We spoke with the representative from Tennessee on "TMZ Live" about Donald Trump's reaction to people demanding the release of the Epstein files ... and, Burchett says he doesn't understand why the prez is being so cagey.

Like several conservatives we've spoken to, Congressman Burchett makes it clear questions about Epstein aren't going away ... and, there needs to be some kind of compromise here to release at least some of the information to the public.

While it's not completely clear what a compromise might look like, Burchett thinks a special prosecutor could help find the line between public disclosure and protecting victims of Epstein's crimes.

Burchett is worried people without law degrees -- like himself, he points out -- might see a flight manifest and assume the worst ... instead of understanding the intricacies of Epstein's interactions with notable individuals. Burchett wants justice, but he's not looking to ruin anyone's life.

As for the power President Trump could wield -- including supporting primary challengers -- if politicians don't acquiesce and turn down the volume on the whole thing ... Burchett says that doesn't matter to him. There's only one higher power he's beholden to.

Trump's bashed people -- including his onw supporters -- for focusing on the Epstein files, after he promised to release them while running for president ... and even had right-wing influencers appear in photo-ops with binders bearing Epstein's name back in February.

He's told them they're falling for liberal hoaxes ... but, many don't care and are telling Trump to put up the files or shut up.