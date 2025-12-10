Lauren Boebert’s Staffers Denied Entry to George Santos’ Christmas Party, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert was looking to have a fun night out with her staff at George Santos' holiday party in D.C. ... but the vibe shifted quickly when her aides got bounced at the door.

Check out the vid ... Boebert and her crew pulled up to the swanky soirée -- dubbed "Santos Claus" -- on Tuesday night, and she seems shocked when several of her staffers were blocked from entering.

Boebert tries working her charm on the gatekeeper -- Vish Burra -- while the staffers are seen awkwardly hovering behind her.

We spoke to Vish -- a former Santos staffer -- who tells us Boebert and one of her staffers were on the list ... but the rest simply didn't make the cut.

He says George -- the former New York representative who was convicted of identity theft and fraud, sent to prison, then pardoned by President Trump -- was adamant he wanted everyone he had picked to be at the party ... and if you weren't chosen, well, nothing personal.

About 100 people packed the shindig -- including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Anna Delvey, Martin Shkreli, former 'RHONY' star Leah McSweeney and more.

Boebert wasn’t the only one dealing with door drama -- we're told Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also had a few staffers who couldn’t get past security.

As for what it was like inside ... Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett gave us the full rundown on the scene.