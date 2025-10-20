George Santos Reflects on 41 Days in Solitary, Says Trump Never Mentioned Commutation

Play video content TMZ.com

George Santos says he's taken inventory of his life after a nearly six-week stint in solitary ... and, he's got a new mission after President Trump commuted his sentence and set him free.

The former New York Congressman joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday ... and, he gave us the rundown on his time in the clink, which he says gave him a ton of time to think about his past mistakes -- especially while he spent 41 days in the special housing unit.

Santos says he's embarrassed by the lies he told and his own duplicitous nature ... and, he watched his whole life like a movie in his own head -- running through each and every mistake. During this time, Santos says he fell back on his own religion, and he thinks he's square with the big guy upstairs now.

That said, Santos isn't turning the other cheek to unfair treatment he feels he suffered at Federal Correctional Institution, Fairton in New Jersey ... 'cause he claims the prison's warden had it out for him -- bringing up an old, unsubstantiated death threat in order to justify his time in the SHU.

Santos also claims he wasn't allowed access to his medication ... and, he alleged FCI Fairton is full of black mold, expired food and more. Watch the clip all the way through to hear all of George's claims.

Of course, George got out of prison Friday ... and, he promises he never saw it coming -- only learning from a TV news program that he was getting out of the big house. President Trump never called or even indicated he was considering a commutation of his sentence.

Santos says it takes a village ... and, he highlights the advocacy of both his friends in Congress -- like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Tim Burchett -- and his many fans online for ultimately helping spring him.

Remember ... Santos was sentenced to 87 months in prison -- just over 7 years -- after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges in May. He surrendered in July ... and spent a little more than three months in custody before his sentence was commuted.

As for what's next ... George says he wants to help troubled youth and advocate for prison reform so no one has to go down the same road he did.