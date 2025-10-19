George Santos Thanks Trump for 'Second Chance at Life' After Prison Release

George Santos has broken his silence following his surprise release from federal prison ... thanking President Donald Trump for giving him what he calls "a true second chance at life."

In a lengthy post on X Saturday, the ex-Congressman said he was deeply moved by Trump's "kindness" and "generosity" after the President commuted his seven year sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

"Yesterday, I was given something I never thought I’d have again: a true second chance at life," Santos wrote. "First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for never abandoning me... I also want to express my deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump."

Santos said he spoke personally with Trump earlier in the day ... a conversation he called unforgettable and praised the President for reminding him "no mistake, no hardship, and no fall from grace can take away the possibility of renewal."

Trump ordered Santos' immediate release Friday, calling his punishment "excessive" and saying the former lawmaker had been "horribly mistreated" while serving time at FCI Fairton in New Jersey.

"At least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. "I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!"