George Santos Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Fraud, Identify Theft

George Santos has been sentenced after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges ... receiving more than seven years behind bars.

The disgraced former NY congressman was sentenced in a Long Island courtroom Friday ... receiving 87 months in a federal prison. He must also pay more than $370K in restitution, and he's forfeiting certain assets ... to bring the total cost close to $580K.

Play video content OAN

Santos was facing a mandatory-minimum sentence of two years in prison for the ID-theft conviction ... but, it looks like a judge thought that didn't meet the punishment threshold for his crimes.

Santos said he would request to serve his time in solitary confinement for his own protection ... unclear if he'll be granted that at this time.

As we told you ... Santos was indicted back in May 2023 -- a move he called a total witch hunt at the time -- and, he was ultimately charged with close to two dozen crimes.

Play video content AUGUST 2024

GS copped a plea deal last summer ... pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud -- appearing in court to reportedly cop to using a campaign donor's credit card in September and October 2022.

GS was elected to Congress in 2022 and sworn in January 2023 -- and he was booted from office amid a federal investigation less than a year into his first and only term. Many elements of his campaign biography were also found to be fabricated.

Santos appeared on "The Matt Gaetz Show" on One America News Network Thursday night ... revealing he worried for his own safety behind bars because of his stance against gangs during his short tenure in Congress.