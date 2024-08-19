George Santos Cuts Deal With Feds ... Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft, Wire Fraud

George Santos, who was expelled from Congress after being charged with nearly two dozen crimes, cut a deal with federal prosecutors, pleading guilty to two counts instead.

Santos reached the deal Monday ... pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud ... according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The plea deal comes a few weeks before Santos was set to stand trial in New York ... and while the deal likely means there will be no trial, it remains to be seen how the judge will treat George at the sentencing.

George was in court Monday in Central Islip, NY ... reportedly copping to using a campaign donor's credit cards for his own personal use between September and October 2022.

As we reported ... Santos was arrested in May 2023 on a slew of felony charges, including lying about personal finances, wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements.