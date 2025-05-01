George Santos Turns Up Pressure on Bureau of Prisons, Lots of Enemies Behind Bars

Play video content TMZ.com

George Santos says there's a lot of bad hombres behind bars who want to rough him up for one reason or another ... and he's again turning up the pressure on the Federal Bureau of Prisons to keep him safe.

The former New York Congressman joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and we asked him about his warning to the BOP -- that there will be hell to pay if he's brutalized behind bars.

George is set to begin a 7-year sentence this summer and he tells us there's a big target on his back for a number of reasons ... namely, his sexuality and his Congressional activity.

We asked George if he was concerned he was potentially daring inmates to rough him up by making such a big stink about his safety ... but he says his intention is to start a conversation about prison reform.

George also hopes to have a couple aces in his pocket ... he sounds ready to file a lawsuit at a moment's notice if something goes sideways, and he's hoping his documented support for prison guards goes a long way in the big house.

As we reported ... George was sentenced to 87 months after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges in a plea deal following a dramatic stint in Congress -- he originally faced nearly two dozen charges.

George says the answer to his safety concerns is simple -- solitary confinement -- and he tells us what he would do for 7 years alone in a cell.

We also asked him what's next for him after prison ... and some big changes are in store. 😲