George Santos Says J.D. Vance Doesn't Wear Eyeliner, Just Has Luscious Lashes

No need to ask J.D. Vance for any makeup tips ... because he's all-natural, baby! At least that's the scoop from George Santos.

Santos had to weigh in on the eyeliner drama after folks started buzzing about Vance’s makeup game post-VP debate Tuesday ... making it crystal clear in a spicy X post -- Vance "does NOT" dabble in the eyeliner department.

GS spilled the tea, saying he’s met Vance in person a few times and can totally vouch for those luscious, long eyelashes ... saying they're so dramatic they cast a shadow on his waterline ... especially under those bright studio lights.

For those who are not versed in the ways of cosmetics -- the waterline is the inner rim of your eyelid.

Anyway, Santos clearly had enough of the eyeliner drama, sassily wrapping up his post with, "Grow up, people!"

But, despite Santos’ passionate denial, fans are still torn up over the matter -- some are still drooling over J.D's "gorgeous eyes" and diving into YouTube tutorials to snag that elusive look ... while others are convinced he’s secretly a beauty guru shopping at Sephora and Ulta.