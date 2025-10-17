President Trump Commutes George Santos' Sentence

President Trump is springing ex-Congressman George Santos from prison, saying the convicted fraudster has no business doing 7 years behind bars.

POTUS admitted Santos had been a "rogue" ... but added, at least Santos "had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!" That's enough in Trump's book to warrant a commutation of Santos' 87-month sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Santos just went into federal prison in NJ in July, when he was open about his fears of being assaulted or even killed while doing his time. He stressed he was NOT suicidal ... just in case something happened to him.

Trump said he decided to pull the trigger on Santos' release because of Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal -- claiming Blumenthal was also a fraud for claiming he'd been on the battlefield in Vietnam. He says that's far worse than anything Santos had done.