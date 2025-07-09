George Santos Tells Followers He's Not Suicidal as Prison Sentence Looms

Just in Case Something Happens in Prison!!!

George Santos wants to be clear ... he's not suicidal or depressed -- and, his followers shouldn't believe prison officials if they try to claim he is.

The former Congressman from New York is just a couple weeks away from the deadline to turn himself in to the Federal Bureau of Prisons ... and, he took to X to put the state of his mental health on the record.

Santos tells his nearly 200K followers he's "not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I’m in there."

He says if anything comes out to the contrary, then it's total BS ... and, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Santos cites stats he says he's read about the horrors that befall gay men in prison ... and, he doesn't want people to think he's another statistic, because he promises he wouldn't kill himself.

George pled guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges ... and, he was sentenced to 87 months -- that's more than 7 years -- in a federal penitentiary. He's also been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution.

Santos claimed way back in April there would be an "international nightmare" if he's brutalized in prison ... and, he even told fellow former Congressman Matt Gaetz he'd prefer solitary confinement while behind bars.

Prison's a dangerous place ... but, it sounds like George wants it known that he's not a danger to himself.