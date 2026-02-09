Seahawks Fans Flood Seattle Streets After Super Bowl LX Win

Seattle Seahawks fans waited more than a decade for payback on the Patriots ... and they finally completed their revenge arc with a party for the ages on Sunday -- taking their celebration to the streets after winning Super Bowl LX!!

The Seahawks dominated the Patriots with a 29-13 victory at Levi's Stadium in a defense-heavy showdown -- 11 years after their loss to NE in SB XLIX.

Back in Seattle -- 722 miles away-- the 12s were more than ready to celebrate their long-awaited vengeance and poured into the streets to light up downtown with fireworks.

Several brave fans climbed up the city street poles -- the classic championship tradition -- with one supporter even popping a bottle of champagne while hanging on the structure.

Seahawks fans celebrate the win by jumping from the pergola and into the crowd here in Pioneer Square, downtown Seattle. pic.twitter.com/E38ZL3F97s — It’s MAGAtime (@UForspam23773) February 9, 2026 @UForspam23773

Another over-the-top Seahawks backer hopped off a massive pergola at Pioneer Square ... and thankfully, his fellow 12s were there to catch him.

The Seahawks players kept the celebration going themselves ... soaking in the franchise’s second Super Bowl title with a rager for the ages.

And, the fun isn't over -- the Seahawks' championship parade will take place on Wednesday at Lumen Field.