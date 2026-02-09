President Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Performance

President Trump gave his review of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance and, as you probably guessed, 47 panned the hell out of it!

Trump posted a long critique on his Truth Social platform, kicking things off by saying Bunny's show — which the Puerto Rican entertainer sang in Spanish — was "absolutely terrible" and "one of the worst, EVER!"

The commander-in-chief also said Bunny's show didn't make any sense because nobody could understand a single word he was saying. What's more, Trump said the performance overall didn't represent American standards of "success, creativity, or excellence."

Trump continued to rant about Bunny, wrapping up his review by calling the show a "slap in the face to our country."

Shortly before Bunny hit the stage, The White House's official TikTok account posted a Trump/Vance fan edit set to Bunny and Cardi B's hit "I Like It."

As you know, Bunny — known for his Spanish language concerts — hit the stage at the halfway point of the Super Bowl battle between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. (Seattle beat New England 29-13).

There were a few surprises ... Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin popped up to give Bunny an assist, with Gaga belting out a salsa-inspired version of "Die With a Smile" and Ricky singing "Lo Que Le Paso a Hawaii."

At another point, Bunny handed a Grammy award to a little boy who many people online believed was 5-year-old Liam Ramos. Last month, Ramos was detained by ICE in Minnesota, but our sources say he was not the boy who received Bunny's Grammy.