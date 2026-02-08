Seattle Seahawks Win Super Bowl LX, Easily Handle New England Patriots
Super Bowl LX Seahawks Win!!!
Revenge 11 years in the making -- the Seattle Seahawks just beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX ... easily running away with the 29-13 victory!!
The game was a rematch of an epic showdown in 2015 ... which the Pats won in dramatic fashion.
All the emotions for Sam Darnold 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nyW62XrRA5— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026 @NFL
But it was all Seahawks this time around ... with the Seattle defense having its way against Drake Maye and co.
It's an amazing redemption story for Sam Darnold -- the former third-overall pick bounced around the NFL before joining the Seahawks this past offseason ... and now he's a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
Darnold went 19-38 for 202 yards -- one touchdown and no interceptions.
Kenneth Walker helped out big time, too -- rushing 27 times for 135 yards en route to MVP honors.
The Super Bowl MVP himself 👏 pic.twitter.com/k9Wl7DkRhY— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026 @NFL
Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- who was checked out for a possible concussion in the second half -- only caught four balls for 27 yards, with the Pats defense largely keeping the Offensive Player of the Year under wraps.
Just like the rest of the playoffs, Maye struggled a bit against the Seattle D -- turning the ball over three times ... two interceptions and a lost fumble.
Now, the Seahawks are two-time Super Bowl champions.