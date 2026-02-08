Seattle Seahawks Win Super Bowl LX, Easily Handle New England Patriots

Revenge 11 years in the making -- the Seattle Seahawks just beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX ... easily running away with the 29-13 victory!!

The game was a rematch of an epic showdown in 2015 ... which the Pats won in dramatic fashion.

But it was all Seahawks this time around ... with the Seattle defense having its way against Drake Maye and co.

It's an amazing redemption story for Sam Darnold -- the former third-overall pick bounced around the NFL before joining the Seahawks this past offseason ... and now he's a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Darnold went 19-38 for 202 yards -- one touchdown and no interceptions.

Kenneth Walker helped out big time, too -- rushing 27 times for 135 yards en route to MVP honors.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- who was checked out for a possible concussion in the second half -- only caught four balls for 27 yards, with the Pats defense largely keeping the Offensive Player of the Year under wraps.

Just like the rest of the playoffs, Maye struggled a bit against the Seattle D -- turning the ball over three times ... two interceptions and a lost fumble.