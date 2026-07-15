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4-Year-Old Boy Shoots, Kills 2-Year Old Cousin in Florida

4-Year-Old Boy In Florida Shoots, Kills Toddler Cousin

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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A four-year-old boy in Florida shot and killed his two-year-old cousin with a handgun cops say wasn't properly secured.

According to reports ... officers were called to a home in Kissimmee, Florida on Sunday where they found the two-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

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DEVASTATING ACCIDENT
Video: 4-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots 2-Year-Old Cousin in Florida
Fox 35 Orlando

The boy -- Brayden Tennyson -- was taken to the hospital ... where he was pronounced dead ... just days before what would have been his third birthday.

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Fox 35 Orlando

Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon says the children were alone in a car when the 4-year-old grabbed a gun, which was "literally in the open." He said adults were standing outside the car when they heard the fatal gunshot.

The family was at a rental house in Kissimmee on vacation from Georgia.

Sheriff Blackmon said criminal charges will likely be filed against the family after the investigation is complete.

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