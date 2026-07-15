4-Year-Old Boy Shoots, Kills 2-Year Old Cousin in Florida

A four-year-old boy in Florida shot and killed his two-year-old cousin with a handgun cops say wasn't properly secured.

According to reports ... officers were called to a home in Kissimmee, Florida on Sunday where they found the two-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Play video content Video: 4-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots 2-Year-Old Cousin in Florida Fox 35 Orlando

The boy -- Brayden Tennyson -- was taken to the hospital ... where he was pronounced dead ... just days before what would have been his third birthday.

Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon says the children were alone in a car when the 4-year-old grabbed a gun, which was "literally in the open." He said adults were standing outside the car when they heard the fatal gunshot.

The family was at a rental house in Kissimmee on vacation from Georgia.