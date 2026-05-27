Pregnant Mom Shot in Road Rage Incident with Toddler in the Car

A pregnant woman was shot in front of her 2-year-old while driving home from a prenatal appointment, in what cops are calling a road rage incident.

According to legal documents, authorities say Anthony Lee-Armstrong shot the woman on May 17 in St. Louis, as the woman was driving with her partner and young child.

The man and woman were allegedly cut off by a black Honda and a Volkswagen sedan as they were approaching a QuikTrip gas station.

The doc says the pregnant woman’s partner confronted the drivers about being reckless on the road before driving off.

Authorities say the cars then followed the family, and Lee-Armstrong allegedly shot at their car from his vehicle.

Cops say the woman -- who was 11 weeks pregnant -- was shot in her upper back. The docs say her partner had shell fragment wounds to his shoulder and chin, and their car took a lot of damage.

It's also reported that the whole thing was allegedly caught on surveillance cameras.

The woman subsequently picked Lee-Armstrong out of a lineup, claiming that he was the one doing the shooting and was also making “racist statements” about her and her partner.