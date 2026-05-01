Elderly Driver Arrested for Hitting Cyclists With SUV, Smiles in Mug Shot

An elderly driver in Georgia pulled a smug mug shot last week ... after allegedly hitting some cyclists with his SUV ... and part of the road-rage incident was caught on camera.

Jerry Wayne Ross literally smiled as he was booked by Cherokee County Sheriff's officials after his alleged bout of road rage banged up one biker in particular pretty badly.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta ... the 72-year-old Ross had been driving behind North Georgia Cycling Association riders on their group outing, allegedly honking and following them for 2 minutes -- before allegedly clipping a couple of them with his Honda Pilot.

Ride leader Richard Collins tells the station Ross got one cyclist on the arm with his right side-view mirror ... and was immediately on him next.

He said ... "I turned to my left to see, and at that moment that vehicle was on my left leg." You can see in the news clip ... Richard goes down after that as the SUV speeds off.

Richard says he's got road rash and back pain now ... adding that an orthopedist checked him out and found his lower spine had been fractured.

According to authorities, sheriff's deputies found Ross down the street at a neighbor's house. When they pressed him about the incident ... Ross allegedly blamed the bicyclists for being in the road.