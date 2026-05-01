'The Voice' Singer Dylan Carter's Funeral Details Announced After Fatal Crash

Dylan Carter -- a singer from South Carolina who once competed on "The Voice" -- was killed in a car crash last Saturday ... and he'll be laid to rest this weekend.

According to his official obituary ... a visitation is scheduled today in St. George, about an hour northwest of Charleston -- and Dylan's funeral will take place tomorrow at the Indian Field Campground in his home state.

TMZ broke the news ... the 24-year-old died of blunt force trauma after his 2026 Tesla veered off the road, striking a pole and a fence, before rolling. Authorities have yet to determine why he veered off the road.

Dylan appeared on Season 24 of "The Voice" in 2023 ... he was on the show for a couple of weeks after his blind audition made all four judges turn their chairs around in a show of support ... singing Whitney Houston's "I Look to You."

On "The Voice," Dylan picked Reba McEntire as his coach. He told the judges he'd loved music since he was a little kid and his audition was a tribute to his mom, who died the year before his audition. Reba also posted a tribute about his passing.