See Aftermath of 'The Voice' Alum Dylan Carter's Fatal Car Wreck

Dylan Carter's life came to a tragic end when he rolled his Tesla Saturday ... and, TMZ has obtained photos of the wrecked vehicle.

The pictures show the busted, burned-out husk of Carter's Tesla ... the wheels of the car are gone -- and it's hard to tell exactly which piece is what when looking at the wreck.

Emergency crews are on the scene ... though it appears Carter has already been taken away to receive medical attention. As we told you, Carter passed away from his injuries at the hospital.

ICYMI ... Carter was driving his 2026 Tesla in South Carolina around 11 PM ET when the car veered off the road, struck a pole and a fence and began rolling. He died of blunt force injuries sustained in the violent crash ... and his death has been ruled accidental. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Carter was the only person in the car ... and it's unclear why he crashed. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Carter made an impression on fans while appearing on season 24 of "The Voice" in 2023 ... first grabbing eyes when all four judges turned their chairs around after hearing his rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Look to You." Reba McEntire coached him and posted in his honor after the crash.

He was 24.