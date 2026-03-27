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Tiger Woods Involved In Rollover Crash In Florida

Tiger Woods Rollover Crash In Florida

By TMZ Staff
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Tiger Woods was involved in a terrifying car crash in Florida on Friday -- this according to local law enforcement.

Details surrounding what caused the accident have not been released at this time. We're making calls.

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An eyewitness tells TMZ Sports it appears two cars were involved ... and it didn't look as if anyone was seriously injured. The witness saw Tiger on the scene, and he appeared to be okay.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office stated the crash went down on Beach Road on Jupiter Island less than an hour ago.

Local outlet WPTV shared an image from the scene ... showing an SUV lying on the driver side and a flat-bed truck.

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The news comes amid speculation 50-year-old Tiger could return to the Masters tournament in Augusta next month -- although President Donald Trump stated that wasn't going to happen.

This accident follows the terrifying accident Woods was in back in February 2021 ... when he suffered devastating injuries -- and almost lost his leg.

Tiger Woods Through The Years
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TIGER WOODS -- THROUGH THE YEARS Launch Gallery
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That crash was ultimately caused by excessive speed, according to law enforcement.

Story developing ...

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