Tiger Woods Ruptures Achilles ... Undergoes Surgery

Another devastating setback for Tiger Woods ... the golf legend just announced he tore his Achilles.

The 49-year-old said in a statement Tuesday afternoon he suffered the ailment as he was training for the upcoming PGA Tour season at his Florida home. He stated it was his left leg that gave out on him -- not the right one that was nearly amputated following his infamous 2021 rollover car crash.

Woods added he underwent "minimally-invasive" surgery to fix this issue Tuesday morning ... which doctors deemed successful.

"The surgery went smoothly," his doc said in the statement, "and we expect a full recovery."

Woods said he's now back home recovering.

"Thank you for all the support," he said.

Woods has now needed surgery just about every year since the '21 accident ... including in 2024, when he had his back operated on.