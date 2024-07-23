Tiger Woods Shows Off Gnarly Leg Scars Three Years After Car Crash

Tiger Woods gave the public its first glimpse of his right leg since he mangled it in a 2021 car crash ... and check it out, the Big Cat's got some really big scars.

Eldrick has usually rocked a leg sleeve when around cameras since requiring multiple surgeries to fix the bones he broke in a horrific wreck in Los Angeles some three years ago ... but on Monday, he ditched it to follow his son around at the U.S. Junior Amateur competition in Michigan.

You can see on one side of his wounded limb, there's a zipper scar that goes from the bottom of his knee all the way down to his ankle. On the other side, there's a deep mark that spans most of the top of his calf.

Somehow, Woods -- who previously said docs were close to amputating his leg after the accident -- was able to walk without a limp ... as he trekked through Oakland Hills Country Club throughout the day to watch Charlie Woods swing the sticks.

Unfortunately for Dad, Son didn't play much good golf at the event.

Just days after 48-year-old Tiger struggled at The Open in Scotland ... his 15-year-old offspring shot a 12-over 82.