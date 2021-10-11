Tiger Woods Spotted Walking On Golf Course Without Limp

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tiger Woods is off crutches and walking without a limp ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows.

The golf legend was out in Port St. Lucie, FL. watching his son, Charlie, play in a junior tournament Sunday ... and Woods was moving around the course without much issue at all.

A witness tells us Tiger -- who is still wearing a sleeve on his surgically repaired right leg -- was in great spirits, alternating between walking holes and riding around in a golf cart for others.

We're told Tiger was speaking with fans throughout the tournament ... thanking them for encouraging words while he was following Charlie around the track.

Of course, the images are a very positive sign for Woods ... considering they're the first time since his Feb. 2020 accident that he's been seen without any sort of walking aid.

As we previously reported, Woods horrifically injured his leg in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles ... suffering comminuted open fractures that required a rod, screws and pins to fix.

As late as July, Woods was still using crutches to help get around.