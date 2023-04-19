Tiger Woods Undergoes Another Surgery On Leg Injured In 2021 Accident

Tiger Woods is still dealing with the aftermath of his horrific car accident -- the golf superstar just underwent yet another surgery on the leg he damaged in the crash.

The 47-year-old's team shared the update on social media just minutes ago ... saying Tiger had a subtalar fusion procedure to treat post-traumatic arthritis he's experienced after fracturing his ankle bone in the Feb. 2021 incident.

Woods' team says he went to Dr. Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in NYC ... and the procedure was a success.

"Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation," the statement read.

It is unclear when Woods will be able to return to the golf course ... but he hasn't been 100% ever since the accident.

As we previously reported, Tiger suffered major damage to his right leg, which included comminuted open fractures to both his upper and lower tibia and fibula during the crash. All of it required several procedures to fix.