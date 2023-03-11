Gisele Bündchen Betting Favorite To Date Tiger Woods After Erica Herman Breakup
3/11/2023 12:40 AM PT
Tiger Woods is a single man ... and the oddsmakers are taking bets on who he'll date when he goes back on the prowl -- with Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen being the favorite to be his next partner.
Tiger called things off with Erica Herman late last year ... and their split has been nasty -- with his girlfriend of six years filing a $30 million lawsuit over how things ended.
BetOnline is wasting no time looking into the future ... throwing out odds for who Woods will date next -- and there are a ton of interesting names on the list.
Gisele comes in on top at +2500, which means the oddsmakers think there's an outside chance she moves from one G.O.A.T. to another ... and Kim Kardashian is right behind at +3500.
Shakira -- who recently went through her own rough breakup with Gerard Piqué -- is listed at +5000 if she decides to give it a shot with another athlete.
There seems to be a bit of a "messy breakup" trend here ... as Amber Heard is also an option at +15000.
Golf influencer and model Paige Spiranac also made the cut ... coming in at +25000.
And for Ss and Gs, there are a few adult film actresses like Mia Khalifa, Lana Rhoades, Riley Reid and Mia Malkova on the list ... and their odds are set at +50000, which are surprisingly the same as Tiger's ex, Lindsey Vonn.
Tiger's had his ups and downs in the relationship department ... so when he decides to give love another shot, perhaps you can cash in on it!!