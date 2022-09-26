Shakira, Gerard Piqué Sit Apart From Each Other at Son's Baseball Game

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are still practicing social distancing, at least when it comes to co-parenting -- they both showed up to their kid's baseball game, but sat pretty far away from each other.

The exes were out supporting their 9-year-old son, Milan, Saturday in Barcelona ... Gerard was with his mom on one side of the stands, while Shakira came with some of her pals and her mom, sitting on the other side.

The singer even spent some alone time in the dugout, too.

We're told they didn't look at each other the entire game ... it wasn't until their son was saying his goodbyes after the game that they got close.

The icy environment definitely gives "unresolved issues" vibes ... and Shakira's Off-White "keep back" jacket certainly backed that up. She broke her silence on their split last week -- telling Elle she kept quiet on purpose ever since rumors started swirling in June, partially to protect her kids.