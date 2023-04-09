Tiger Woods Withdraws from Masters Because of Leg Injury

Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Masters before the third round gets underway Sunday, and it all seems to go back to that car crash.

Tiger was struggling big time Saturday at the Augusta National Golf Club ... clearly limping as he traversed the course in horrendous weather. He was 9 over and 6 over for the second round when officials pulled the plug because of weather conditions.

Tiger said Sunday AM ... "I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Play video content 2/23/21 Fox 11

As you know, the golfing legend was in a horrific car crash in February, 2021 ... doctors weren't sure they could save his leg. But Tiger rebounded and has played in several major tournaments since.