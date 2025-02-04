Tiger Woods' Mom, Kultida, Dies

Tiger Woods' mom has sadly died.

The golfing legend announced the heartbreaking news on his X page Tuesday ... revealing Kultida Woods passed away earlier in the morning.

Tiger did not reveal a cause of death. Kultida was 80 years old.

"My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," Woods said. "She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter."

"She was loved by so many," Tiger added, "but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Kultida met Tiger's father, Earl, back in the '60s ... after the elder Woods was a U.S. Army soldier stationed in Thailand. The two had Tiger in 1975 ... and remained married until Earl's death in 2006.

The couple's impact on Tiger was immense ... in fact, in announcing Kultida's death, Tiger said "none of my personal achievements would have been possible" without her.

Kultida was around Tiger often throughout his biggest life milestones -- and the two were so close, Tiger famously wore red on Sundays as an homage to her after she told him it was his "power color."

Kultida was recently with Tiger and her grandkids at his induction ceremony into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022.