Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods Plan To Open New Bar in Scotland

Justin Timberlake isn't letting his drunk driving arrest get in the way of his business aspirations ... He's reportedly opening a new saloon in Scotland with Tiger Woods!

According to Billboard ... Justin and Tiger – who's also had a past DUI arrest – are partnering to turn the New Picture House Cinema into a T-Squared Social sports bar in the historic Scottish town of St. Andrews.

The singer/actor and the golf great first opened T-Squared in New York City – and it was so popular the pair decided to expand the operation overseas to Scotland.

The Manhattan-based watering hole boasts fun games such as bowling and playing darts, as well as simulated golf.

In St. Andrews, the town council gave the thumbs up to break ground on the project, which will create upwards of 45 jobs.

Billboard obtained documents that described the proposed bar as an "experience" with a "broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment.”