Justin Timberlake Gets License Suspended at DWI Hearing, Judge Threatens Gag Order

Justin Timberlake's going to have to stay off the road for the foreseeable future -- 'cause a New York judge just suspended his driver's license during a hearing.

The singer-songwriter -- who appeared virtually from Belgium Friday -- had his driving privileges temporarily yanked ... with the judge citing the fact he turned down a Breathalyzer test when cops pulled him over in June.

Unclear exactly how long the suspension will remain in place -- presumably, until the case wraps. Worth noting ... this is SOP in NY -- the law requires the DMV to suspend a driver's license if they refuse a breathalyzer for up to a year. So ... this was already coming.

BTW ... Justin's attorney, Ed Bruke Jr., was also reportedly reprimanded at the hearing ... with Justice Carl Irace saying he made "irresponsible" comments when he appeared in court and tried to get the case tossed last month. The judge also threatened a gag order, if Ed keeps yapping.

Remember ... Justin was pulled over after leaving The American Hotel in Sag Harbor -- after cops say they observed him blow through a stop sign and weave on a residential street.

Cops say they asked Justin to step out of the car and perform a series of sobriety tests ... all of which they say Timberlake completely bombed. Police arrested him on one count of DWI.

Play video content 6/18/24 Hamptons.com

We obtained video showing Timberlake's car driving on the night in question ... though it didn't appear to be swerving much in the surveillance video.

Timberlake was arraigned and released the next morning ... and, his attorney's quite clear he and his client plan to fight this case until the bitter end -- with Burke Jr. even claiming Timberlake wasn't intoxicated when he was pulled over.

Timberlake's "The Forget Tomorrow" world tour -- which he allegedly mentioned during his arrest -- is still rolling on, which is why Timberlake didn't appear in court in person Friday.