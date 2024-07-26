Justin Timberlake Wasn't Intoxicated During DWI Arrest, Lawyer Claims in Court

Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest never should've happened his lawyer says ... 'cause he just claimed in court the singer wasn't even intoxicated when cops arrested him.

JT's attorney -- Edward Burke Jr. -- tells us what he stated in court ... and that would be his argument his client wasn't intoxicated during his arrest, adding cops made serious errors in this case despite their best efforts. Justin's performing in Poland this weekend BTW, so he didn't attend the hearing in person or virtually.

Burke says he filed a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds of accusatory instrument defect ... basically arguing there was an issue with the document formally accusing Timberlake of a crime. The motion's under review now ... the case isn't likely to get tossed.

The judge set Timberlake's arraignment -- with new charging documents Burke tells us -- in the matter for August 2. He's expected to appear virtually for the arraignment next week.

It was a crazy month for Justin ... who spent a night in jail in mid-June after Sag Harbor Police pulled him over claiming he was weaving in the road and blew through a stop sign after a night out with friends at a bar.

Sources connected with law enforcement told us Timberlake took a field sobriety test but performed poorly on each part of it and ultimately refused the breathalyzer.

Cops say they observed Timberlake with glassy eyes, a strong smell of alcohol coming off him and other signs of intoxication. They arrested and charged him with one count of DWI.

Surveillance footage later showed Timberlake's car making its way down the street before cops pulled him over.

