Justin Timberlake Radio Silent on *NSYNC Reunion Tour Talks, Despite Offers

Justin Timberlake seems to be saying bye, bye, bye to *NSYNC reunion tour talks -- 'cause he's the odd man out in terms of who's willing to talk about it ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Justin and his team have yet to address respective proposals for a possible *NSYNC stadium tour next summer -- this despite the fact Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez have all responded with interest after different promoters made their pitches 4 months ago.

In other words ... JT is the only one who hasn't engaged in these convos -- and we're told the other guys are disappointed with Justin's radio silence.

The reason ... our sources say the rest of the *NSYNC guys feel the past year was a tease to the band's fans that something big was coming -- and a 2025 tour would coincide with the band's 25th anniversary ... perfect timing in their mind.

We're told Sony was also hoping for a big push on the 25th anniversary for the sake of the band's old catalog. As we reported, the band has major music labels poking around to produce a new single or album.

Remember ... the *NSYNC guys have shown up for JT a lot over the past year -- all in an effort to supplement/promote his projects, but from their POV ... the favor ain't being returned.

Sources close to JT tell us the reason he's not engaging in talks with promoters about a possible *NSYNC stadium tour is because he's solely focused on his nearly sold-out world tour right now, and he's simply busy.

Still, an *NSYNC reunion could still happen. Our sources tell us Lance coordinated a meeting between Chris, Joey, and JC Monday in NYC to discuss the future of the band, and what it potentially looks like if they go forward without JT should he opt out of this opportunity.

We’re told overtures were made to Justin to attend today; however, our JT sources say he couldn't be in NYC because he's in Europe getting ready for his show in Poland later this week.