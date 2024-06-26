Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jessica Biel Shows Support for Justin Timberlake at Madison Square Garden Concert

Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel Shows Support for Hubby at MSG Concert

MY LOVE
BACKGRID

Justin Timberlake got perhaps the most important public show of support since his DWI arrest last week ... and it came from his wife.

Jessica Biel was among the thousands who showed up Tuesday night at JT's Madison Square Garden concert. This was an unmistakable symbol of their unity in the face of an embarrassing misstep that made him worry the tour would collapse.

justin timberlake mug shot
Sag Harbor Police Department

As we reported, when Justin was arrested in Sag Harbor last week, he groused to the cop, "This is going to ruin the tour." By all indications, he was wrong.

As for Jessica, she was all about her hubby's music, singing to "Until the End of Time," which itself is a statement.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Justin didn't mock his arrest the way he did at his Chicago concert, when he pretended he was cuffed during "SexyBack." He may have 86'd the move on the advice of his lawyer!

justin timberlake leaving police station
Matt Agudo/INSTARimages

As you know, JT was pulled over after leaving a party. He bombed the field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer. He was handcuffed and taken to jail and arraigned shortly thereafter on 1 count of DWI. He was also cited for blowing a stop sign and swerving while driving. Justin pled not guilty.

Justin Timberlake's 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour'
Launch Gallery
Justin's 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour' Launch Gallery
Getty

He's back in court late next month, but just as the adage goes ... the show will go on.

