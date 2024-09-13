Tiger Woods Undergoes Another Back Surgery

Tiger Woods is dealing with yet another injury ... revealing Friday he's gone under the knife once more to try alleviate a back issue.

The golf legend made the announcement on his social media accounts ... saying he had to have microdecompression surgery this week to try to fix a nerve issue in his lower back.

Woods stated he had been dealing with the ailment during "most of the 2024 season" ... and he's now hopeful the procedure will allow him to return to normal life activities -- including golf.

"The surgery went smoothly," he ensured his followers.

Woods was first seen dealing with back spasms during the Genesis Invitational in February, when he had to withdraw from the famed event following a score of 72 in the opening round.

This now marks the sixth back surgery Tiger's undergone in the last decade or so ... with the last one occurring back in 2021 -- when he had a microdiscectomy to remove a bone fragment that was causing a pinched nerve.