Tiger Woods Withdraws From The Genesis Invitational With Illness

Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour was shortlived ... he just withdrew from The Genesis Invitational after suffering from an illness.

The Big Cat -- who shot a 1-over 73 at the tourney on Thursday in his first action since last April -- made it through six holes on Friday afternoon ... before he decided he just couldn't go anymore.

Tiger Woods left Riviera on a golf cart after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational due to an illness pic.twitter.com/7wCpIQeNLG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 16, 2024 @SInow

The golfing legend hit his tee shot on hole No. 7, then hopped in a cart and headed back to the clubhouse.

It's unclear the severity of his ailment ... although fans in attendance at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles have grown concerned for the 48-year-old after an ambulance showed up at the venue a short time after he officially called it quits.

Sure seems like Tiger Woods is about to leave Riviera in a paramedic truck ? pic.twitter.com/HqpwCxbtLO — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 16, 2024 @Daniel_Rapaport

It seems, however, a bug is going around the course ... as fellow PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth is reportedly dealing with some uneasy symptoms too.

This weekend's rounds were the first PGA Tour ones Woods has logged since he underwent surgery on his ankle following the 2023 Masters. He looked solid throughout Thursday -- although he did have one shank on the 18th hole that went viral.

Following the round, he seemed normal ... though he did tell Golf Channel he had "some treatment ahead of" him to get ready for Friday's 18.

