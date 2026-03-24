Tiger Woods Set For Golf Return After Undergoing Back Surgery
Tiger Woods I'm Back!!! ... Set For TGl Return
For the first time since undergoing back surgery in October, Tiger Woods is set to play competitive golf ... as the 15-time major champion will tee off for the Jupiter Links Tuesday night in Florida -- all with the TGL Finals on the line!
The news was announced shortly after the Links lost 6-5 in the first match of the best-of-three series in the TGL Finals. Woods, who is part of the Links and league ownership group, revealed his return with a simple quote Michael Jordan made famous "I'm back."
Woods last played in the TGL a little over a year ago, a losing effort against Atlanta Drive GC. As for when Tiger last played a PGA Tour event, you'd have to go all the way back to 2024, the Open Championship.
"I said I’ve been working on it,” Woods said last week during a TGL event. “Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disc replacement is not a lot of fun ... I’ve had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn’t quite heal like it was when I was 24."
Before the back procedure, Woods was rehabbing a ruptured Achilles after suffering the injury in March 2025.
The golf legends return on Tuesday could be a test ... The Masters is just a few weeks away, and it's unclear if Woods -- a 5x winner -- will compete.
Tiger tees off later tonight!