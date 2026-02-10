Charlie Woods Commits To Florida State, Not Tiger's Stanford

Charlie Woods is stepping out of his father's footsteps and onto his own fairway … committing to Florida State.

Tiger Woods’ son verbally pledged on Tuesday to play college golf for the Seminoles -- a major milestone for the junior golf star and a clear sign he’s carving out a path that looks very different from his dad’s legendary journey through Stanford.

Charlie -- who turned 17 on Sunday -- is expected to join Florida State’s 2027 recruiting class after a rapid climb through the junior golf ranks, where he’s gone from famous last name to legitimate contender in his own right.

“Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” Charlie wrote on Instagram.

Tiger hopped in the comments … writing, “Congratulations Charlie. I'm so proud of you on entering this next chapter of your life.”

And make no mistake -- this isn’t just a sentimental pick.

Charlie’s decision marks a symbolic moment in the Woods family story. Tiger famously turned Stanford into his launching pad before becoming one of the greatest golfers ever -- but Charlie is clearly choosing to build his own brand, his own team and his own legacy.

The younger Woods -- a junior at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida -- has already been growing his spotlight through appearances alongside his dad at the PNC Championship, where fans have watched his swing, confidence and competitive edge evolve each year.

More recently, he’s been stacking strong junior performances that show he’s not just carrying the Woods name, he’s backing it up.